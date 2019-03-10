Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Deborah W. Korek, 66, of Alstead, died March 7, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Manchester on November 28, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Francis J. and Jacqueline L. (Vincent) Walsh.



Deborah was a graduate of Central High School and earned her Associates Degree in Legal Secretary Science from Hesser College. Her lifelong career was that of legal secretary until 2009. She was also the owner of Kindred Spirits, which she operated for 6 years before retiring in 2012.



Deborah was creative and motivated, making jams, preserves and salsas, and selling them at local fairs for Standing Willow Farm. She was a true animal lover and had the most pure heart and soul. She had a quirky sense of humor, but above all else, she will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.



Family includes her three daughters, Sarah Lemay and partner Mike DeCamp of Alstead, Rebekah Skriletz and husband Jaimos of Meridian, Idaho, and Samantha Rockhill and husband Adam of Jaffrey; one son, Michael Korek and wife Kristen of Gilford; eight grandchildren, Kaitlin Neesen, Jacob Rockhill, Caroline Rockhill, Benjamin Rockhill, Matthew Lemay, Elijah Lemay, Kayleigh Korek and Brendan DeCamp; one sister, Kathy Masse and husband Jeffrey of Manchester; four brothers, Dennis Walsh and wife Denise of Manchester, Jim Walsh and wife Yolande of Hooksett, Steven Walsh and wife Nica of Navarre, Florida, and Gregory Walsh and wife Susan of Concord; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and best friend, Sue Talcott.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Service of Remembrance beginning promptly at 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03104. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Deborah's memory may be made to: Live & Let Live Farm, 20 Paradise Ln., Chichester, NH 03258.



