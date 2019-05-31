Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BELMONT - Debra A. "Debbie" Fralick, of Sargent Street, passed away on May 28, 2019, after a two-year battle with metastatic lung cancer.



Born on Jan. 18, 1952, in Cambridge, Mass., she was the daughter of Gertrude (Murray) Stevens and the late Joseph Stevens.



Debbie worked many years in the sales department of Sam's Club, where she enjoyed her fellow associates and Sam's Club members. She also graduated from Empire Beauty School, where over time she became an instructor for many years.



Debbie was an avid New England sports fan, especially of the Boston Red Sox. She enjoyed baking, attending concerts, and listening to country music. Above all, she loved camping trips at Ammonoosuc Campground and time spent with her family.



Family members include her mother, Gertrude (Murray) Stevens; her husband of 33 years, William Fralick; two sons, Joel Christy and Thomas Fralick; her daughter, Cori Bresse; six grandchildren, Kyle, Mason, Bree, Xander, Xyler and Liam; her brother, Larry Stevens; and her sister, Maria Babineau.



In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Stevens II.



The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors from LRGH, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Elliott Hospital and Brigham & Woman's Hospital for the continued support and the excellent care that was given throughout her battle.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.



Memorial donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston to support on-going cancer research.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of arrangements.



