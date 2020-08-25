On August 16th, 2020, Debra (Dee) J. (Nelson) Clark, was brought into God's loving embrace and began her journey to paradise.
Dee was born June 17,1956, in Columbia, Maury Co. TN to Charles E. and Rena E. (Menard) Nelson, the third of eight children. She enjoyed having been raised in both northern and southern communities. She learned much about being self reliant. In the summers of '74 and '76 she welcomed firstly Sherry Ann Vincent on September 11, 1974. On August 30th 1976 she welcomed into this world, a son, Michael Ernest Vincent.
Life was never simple or easy. For every victory could be seen countless shortfalls. Dee learned to find ways of standing up to her challenges face to face. Never backing down.
Dee was pre-deceased by her parents, sister Patricia, and her daughter Sherry. Survivors include her son Michael Vincent; grandsons Jeffery Tanguay, Brandon Tanguay, and Kevin Karam; loving granddaughters Kyevanah Karam and great granddaughter; her pastor John Peront and family, as well as so many loving friends and extended family.
