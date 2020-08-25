1/1
Debra "Dee" Clark
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 16th, 2020, Debra (Dee) J. (Nelson) Clark, was brought into God's loving embrace and began her journey to paradise.

Dee was born June 17,1956, in Columbia, Maury Co. TN to Charles E. and Rena E. (Menard) Nelson, the third of eight children. She enjoyed having been raised in both northern and southern communities. She learned much about being self reliant. In the summers of '74 and '76 she welcomed firstly Sherry Ann Vincent on September 11, 1974. On August 30th 1976 she welcomed into this world, a son, Michael Ernest Vincent.

Life was never simple or easy. For every victory could be seen countless shortfalls. Dee learned to find ways of standing up to her challenges face to face. Never backing down.

Dee was pre-deceased by her parents, sister Patricia, and her daughter Sherry. Survivors include her son Michael Vincent; grandsons Jeffery Tanguay, Brandon Tanguay, and Kevin Karam; loving granddaughters Kyevanah Karam and great granddaughter; her pastor John Peront and family, as well as so many loving friends and extended family.

To view Debra's online tribute, or send flowers or condolences to the family, visit www.Phaneuf.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Service
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved