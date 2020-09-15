Debra M. Kelley, 61, of Manchester, NH, died September 10, 2020, after a sudden illness.
Born in Malden, MA on November 16, 1958, she was the son of the late Arthur and Marie (Romano) Marino. She resided in the Queen City the past forty-years.
Debra graduated from Stoneham High School, Stoneham, MA.
Until her retirement, she was employed with New England Telephone Company in the engineering department, for many years.
Debra was the center of her family's world. She led them with strength, compassion, and grace. She had a smile that would light up the room. Debra lives in everyone she touched and will never be forgotten.
Family members include her beloved husband of thirty-three years, Kevin Kelley; two sons, Martin Kelley of New Boston and Patrick Kelley of Jacksonville, FL; two grandchildren, Alexander and Victoria; a brother, Douglas Marino of Billerica, MA; a sister, Sandra Bates of Melrose, MA; and many nieces and nephews.
Services: A private service and burial was held in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
.