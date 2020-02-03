Della May McColgan, 78, of Chatsworth GA, formerly of Manchester NH died on January 10, 2020. Della was born on March 1, 1941, in Syracuse, NY. She was the daughter of the late Harlow and Marian (Wereley) Guernsey. She was predeceased by her husband, James Andrew McColgan and brother, Douglas Guernsey. Della is survived by her children, Eileen (Reynaldo) Salazar Gomes, Ann McColgan, James McColgan and Tara McColgan; her grandchildren, Casey McColgan, Corey McColgan, Adriana Salazar, Leticia Salazar, Daniel (Brittany) Salazar and Reynaldo Salazar; her great grandchildren Hunter, Sean and Theodore and her sister, Doreen Mesick.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 3, 2020