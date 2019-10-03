Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral 650 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Service 11:00 AM St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral 650 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Demetrios "Jimmy" (Benelas) Koustas, 84, of Manchester, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, in Elliot Hospital with his family by his side after a lengthy illness.



Born on June 7, 1935, in Pentalofos, Greece, he was the son of Konstantinos and Maria (Koustas) Benelas. He was raised by his stepmother, Penelope Benelas.



He lived life to the fullest. He left Greece while he was a teenager to start a new life. He learned a new language, started his own business and family. He made it a point that we all knew where he came from and what he accomplished. His biggest joy was his family, his five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Pappou Jim enjoyed fishing, grilling, family gatherings, particularly his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.



Jimmy was a member of the Pentalofos Society; past board of director at St. George Cathedral; a 32nd-degree Freemason; a noble of the Bektash Shriners, Concord; and past president of the Manchester Shrine Club.



Family members include his wife of 61 years, Irene (Agoritsas) Koustas; his children, Charles and his wife Gail of Tyngsboro, Mass., Maria of Manchester, and Michael and his wife Effie of Bedford; his grandchildren, Dr. Dmitri Koustas and his fiancee Yukiko Asai of Chicago, Ill., Ariana and her husband Eugenios Arfanakis of Tyngsboro, Mass., Charles (CJ), Michael (Mikey) and Alexianna Koustas of Bedford; two great-grandchildren, Constantine and Evie Arfanakis of Tyngsboro, Mass.; and two sisters, Vasiliki Xanthopoulos and Marigoula Tzellas, both of Greece.



SERVICES: Visitation is Friday, Oct. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. in St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St. Manchester. A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral or at



To view his online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit



