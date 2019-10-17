|
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox cathedral
MANCHESTER - Demetrios Tsialas, 85, of Manchester, died Oct. 13, 2019, in Elliot Hospital after a brief illness.
Born on March 20, 1934, in Constantinos, Greece, he was raised in Greece where he was educated in the local school system.
While living in Greece, he worked many years as a police officer.
When he was 30 years old, he immigrated to the United States, eventually settling in Manchester, where he worked for Felton Brush Manufacturing Co.
In Manchester, he met and married the love of his life, Antonia Pouliopoulos, and together they shared 55 years of life, laughter and love. He was a quiet, unassuming man who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends but also enjoyed the peaceful times he spent tending to his garden. He will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend.
Family members include his wife, Antonia Tsialas of Manchester; his sons, Gregory Tsialas of Rhode Island, and John Tsialas and his wife Flavia of Florida; his grandchildren, Antonio, Athena and Christopher Tsialas, also of Florida; his brother, George Tsialas of Greece; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Visitation is Friday, Oct. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester. The Trisagion service is Friday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. from St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 17, 2019
