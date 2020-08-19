Denis D. Lacroix, 50, of Weare, died suddenly at his residence on August 16, 2020.
Born in Manchester on February 6, 1970, he was the son of Donald and Violet (Desbiens) Lacroix. He was a graduate of Manchester High School West and attended Zion-Lancaster Bible College. He worked as a truck driver and business administrator for Dockham Trucking.
Denis was a lover of animals and there wasn't a dog that didn't love him. His yellow lab Megan who was his best four legged friend will miss him dearly. He was kind, caring and sincere and was of strong Christian faith. He was also a collector of all things M&M. Denis's passion was his family and spending time with them. Above all else, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, son, step father, brother, uncle and friend.
Family includes his wife of thirteen years, Kellirose (Dearborn) Lacroix of Weare; his mother, Violet M Lacroix of Manchester; three stepsons, Michael Gaudreau of Weare, Matthew Gaudreau of Manchester, and Codi Gaudreau of MA; three siblings, David Lacroix and wife Kim, Donna Johnson and husband Scott, and Debra Casey and husband John; six nieces; one nephew; and numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by His Father Donald R Lacroix.
SERVICES: Calling hours with strict social distancing and masks will be on Friday from 11 to 1 pm at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St. Manchester, NH 03104. A Memorial Service will follow at 2 pm in Shiloh Church, 55 Edmond St., Manchester, NH 03102. In lieu of flowers, donations in Denis's memory may be made to: Pope Memorial SPCA, 34 Silk Farm Rd., Concord, NH 03301 and/or Shiloh Food Pantry, 55 Edmond St, Manchester NH, 03102. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
