Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester , NH 03104
(603)-625-6951
Memorial service
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church
508 Union St., Manchester , NH

Denis G. Tremblay of Milford, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.



He was born in West Stewartstown on July 11, 1953 to Joseph and Alma (Belanger) Tremblay.



Denis grew up in Colebrook and was a 1972 graduate of Colebrook Academy. In 1994, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Franklin Pierce College.



He married Gail Daghir on May 29, 1976 in Manchester. Denis and Gail were best friends and shared a wonderful life together. No love was greater than theirs.



His career path led him to Kollsman Instrument where he worked for 22 years.



Denis enjoyed fishing and hunting with his brothers and friends. He also enjoyed hiking, cooking, gardening, working in his yard, playing horseshoes, snowshoeing and being with his family and friends.



He is survived by his wife, Gail, of Milford; his brothers and their spouses, Gabe and Katherine Tremblay of Wolfeboro, Roger and Janet Tremblay of Essex Junction, VT, Michael and Maureen Tremblay of Poughkeepsie, NY, Claude and Diane Tremblay of Weare, Norman and Sandy Tremblay of Colebrook, Laurent and Etsuko Tremblay of Vacaville, CA, George and Linda Tremblay of Loveland, CO and Mark and Cathy Tremblay of Wall, NJ; his sister, Lucy Joerger and her husband, Michael, of San Clemente, CA; his sister-in-law, Cheryl Merrill of Wilton; his brother-in-law, Samy Daghir of Manchester; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Huguette Sorenson.



SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 508 Union St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery on Calef Road in Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association at



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, visit



