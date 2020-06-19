Denis Ouimette (80), of Manchester NH, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 with family by his side. Born on December 20, 1939 to George & Flora (Saucier) Ouimette, Denis would later marry his best friend and love of his life Jeannine (Mariette), with whom he spent the rest of his life with.
Denis was born in Quebec and later moved to Manchester where he lived out the rest of his days. He spent over 25 years as a drywaller for the Boston Carpenters Union, where he made many great friends and colleagues.
Family and friends will remember Denis as a loving, caring and supportive father figure who always put family and those he loved first. He was always at his best when fishing with friends and family, as his memory will resonate on the waters of New Hampshire lakes and rivers. He also loved travelling, having made frequent trips to Canada, and he especially loved bringing his family together during the holidays. Above all, Denis loves his family immensely, and will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched.
Denis is survived by his wife Jeannine; daughter Carol Daigle and her husband Rich; son Norman Ouimette; son Dan Ouimette and his wife Lauren; son Steven Ouimette and his wife Martha; as well as many grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
A private service will be held in the near future for family only, with a Celebration of Denis' life held at a later date.
To view Denis' Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Denis was born in Quebec and later moved to Manchester where he lived out the rest of his days. He spent over 25 years as a drywaller for the Boston Carpenters Union, where he made many great friends and colleagues.
Family and friends will remember Denis as a loving, caring and supportive father figure who always put family and those he loved first. He was always at his best when fishing with friends and family, as his memory will resonate on the waters of New Hampshire lakes and rivers. He also loved travelling, having made frequent trips to Canada, and he especially loved bringing his family together during the holidays. Above all, Denis loves his family immensely, and will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched.
Denis is survived by his wife Jeannine; daughter Carol Daigle and her husband Rich; son Norman Ouimette; son Dan Ouimette and his wife Lauren; son Steven Ouimette and his wife Martha; as well as many grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
A private service will be held in the near future for family only, with a Celebration of Denis' life held at a later date.
To view Denis' Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 19, 2020.