Sr. Denise Chauvin, pm (Sr. Rose-de-Lima), of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, died October 13, 2020.
She was born in Manchester on June 17, 1926 to Joseph and Rose-de-Lima (Lavigne) Chauvin.
She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Catholic Teachers College and a master's degree from Providence College.
Sr. Denise taught elementary school in Rhode Island. She spent a number of years in Formation Ministry in the Philippines. Upon her return, she was involved in religious formation and hospital ministry in Taunton, MA. She retired to St. Joseph II Residence in Manchester in 2013.
She was predeceased by her parents; three brothers, Raoul, Leo Paul and Lucien; five sisters, Anita Dupont, Marie Ange Racette, Berthe Landry, Leonne Blanchette and Doris Chauvin.
She is mourned by many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Services are private with burial at Presentation of Mary Cemetery in Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Rd., Manchester, NH 03104.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com