Denise F. Boutin, 76, of Manchester, passed away on July 1, 2019 at the Catholic Medical Center.
She was born on September 11, 1942 in Thetford Mines, Canada to the late Leon and Antoinette (Le Croix) Cimon. She was a homemaker, and spent her life dedicated to her family.
Denise was a parishioner of the Parish of the Transfiguration, and was incredibly devoted to Mary. She was affiliated with La Recontre.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Fernand Boutin in 1998.
Denise leaves behind her children, son Mario and his wife Lucinda of Candia; daughters Manon Yianakopolos of Manchester, and Nancy Ingerowski and her husband Scott of Manchester; significant other Victor Fortier of Manchester; grandchildren Brandon, Natasha, Derrick, Jenna, Christian, Ryan, Anna, Nicholas; and many great grandchildren.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5th from 10 am - 1 pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, located at 243 Hanover St. Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Pius X Church, located at 575 Candia Rd. Manchester.
To view Denise's online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on July 3, 2019