Denise (Vaillancourt) Lamy, 64, of Goffstown passed away on April 23, 2020 at her home.



Born in Manchester, she is the daughter of the late Paul and Jeannine (Bruneau) Vaillancourt. For many years, Denise worked in the grocery business. In recent years, Denise battled melanoma cancer, leukemia, and pneumonia. She conquered these battles with determination and grace. She is the strongest woman her loved ones have ever known.



A dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Denise's family was paramount in her life. She cherished time spent with her beautiful grandchildren and daughter and enjoying family gatherings. Denise and her husband, Jim, were an unstoppable team, more than just husband and wife but best friends. They loved each other dearly and loved living life together. Denise found joy in everything she did; basking in the sunshine at the beach, the wind whipping her hair on a motorcycle ride, watching the myriad of animals who visited her yard, snuggling her dog, Echo, dancing freely, singing her favorite songs at concerts, staying close to home to work in her garden, and decorating for every holiday season. Denise will be best remembered for her kind heart, her zest for life, a welcoming smile for everyone she would meet, but, most of all, her love of family.



Denise is survived by her husband and best friend, James Lamy, with whom she shared nearly 32 years of marriage; her daughter, Heidi Boylan and husband Michael of Manchester; four grandchildren, Jacob and his wife Sara, Colin, Ryan, and Kaitlyn; sister, Diane Fortier; brother, Richard Vaillancourt; her beloved dog, Echo; several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Denise was predeceased by her son, Jason Greenwood, and brother, Robert Vaillancourt.



ARRANGEMENTS: In an effort to keep family and friends healthy, services will be held for immediate family only. The family invites extended family and friends to participate in Denise's service which will be streamed on Friday, May 1 at 12:00P.M. at



