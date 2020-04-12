Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise M. Paquette. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Denise M. Paquette, 93, of Bedford, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, following a period of declining health.



Denise was born in Manchester on April 14, 1926, to Eugene and Rose (Cartier) Renee. She lived her whole life in Manchester, attending St. George's Elementary School. She worked for many years at Dorsen Fleisher Shoe Manufacturing and spent her remaining working years at Allen Bradley Electronics, where she retired in 1991.



In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, embroidery and ceramics. She had been a parishioner of St. Augustine's Church and the Parish of the Transfiguration.



Denise is survived by her husband, Alfred S. Paquette; her children, Norman Paquette and his wife Beth of Maine, Susan Urban and her husband John of Florida, Paul Paquette and his wife Lena of Manchester and Diane Gingras and her husband Maurice of Raymond; three grandchildren, Maureen Gingras Marino, Christopher Gingras and Meagan Paquette Schlander; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Theresa Pelchat in 2001 and Irene Renee in 1994.



SERVICES: Private services will be held at a later date.



Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please go to



Denise M. Paquette, 93, of Bedford, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, following a period of declining health.Denise was born in Manchester on April 14, 1926, to Eugene and Rose (Cartier) Renee. She lived her whole life in Manchester, attending St. George's Elementary School. She worked for many years at Dorsen Fleisher Shoe Manufacturing and spent her remaining working years at Allen Bradley Electronics, where she retired in 1991.In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, embroidery and ceramics. She had been a parishioner of St. Augustine's Church and the Parish of the Transfiguration.Denise is survived by her husband, Alfred S. Paquette; her children, Norman Paquette and his wife Beth of Maine, Susan Urban and her husband John of Florida, Paul Paquette and his wife Lena of Manchester and Diane Gingras and her husband Maurice of Raymond; three grandchildren, Maureen Gingras Marino, Christopher Gingras and Meagan Paquette Schlander; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Theresa Pelchat in 2001 and Irene Renee in 1994.SERVICES: Private services will be held at a later date.Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please go to www.phaneuf.net Published in Union Leader on Apr. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close