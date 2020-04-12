Denise M. Paquette, 93, of Bedford, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, following a period of declining health.
Denise was born in Manchester on April 14, 1926, to Eugene and Rose (Cartier) Renee. She lived her whole life in Manchester, attending St. George's Elementary School. She worked for many years at Dorsen Fleisher Shoe Manufacturing and spent her remaining working years at Allen Bradley Electronics, where she retired in 1991.
In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, embroidery and ceramics. She had been a parishioner of St. Augustine's Church and the Parish of the Transfiguration.
Denise is survived by her husband, Alfred S. Paquette; her children, Norman Paquette and his wife Beth of Maine, Susan Urban and her husband John of Florida, Paul Paquette and his wife Lena of Manchester and Diane Gingras and her husband Maurice of Raymond; three grandchildren, Maureen Gingras Marino, Christopher Gingras and Meagan Paquette Schlander; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Theresa Pelchat in 2001 and Irene Renee in 1994.
SERVICES: Private services will be held at a later date.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 12, 2020