Denise Ouellette, 81, of Manchester, NH, died July 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Disraeli, Quebec, Canada, on August 28, 1938, she was the daughter of Lucien and Adrienne (Nadeau) Collette.
In her early years, she was a seamstress with Winwood Sportswear. She retired from Helmet Helpers.
She was a longtime communicant of St. Anne - St. Augustin Church.
Her family was the center of her world. She enjoyed knitting and sewing outfits for her family.
Family members include her husband of fifty-six years, Donald Ouellette; a son, Ronald Ouellette of Goffstown; a daughter, Diane Ouellette of Manchester; three grandchildren, Spencer, Kendra, and Connor; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gisele Turgeon and Pierrette Simpkin; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Amanda Ouellette, and a sister, Lucie Goulet.
Services: A calling hour, with strict social distancing and masks, will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 9 to 10 AM in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 10 AM.
Encryptyment will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
.