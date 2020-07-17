1/1
Denise Ouellette
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Denise Ouellette, 81, of Manchester, NH, died July 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Disraeli, Quebec, Canada, on August 28, 1938, she was the daughter of Lucien and Adrienne (Nadeau) Collette.

In her early years, she was a seamstress with Winwood Sportswear. She retired from Helmet Helpers.

She was a longtime communicant of St. Anne - St. Augustin Church.

Her family was the center of her world. She enjoyed knitting and sewing outfits for her family.

Family members include her husband of fifty-six years, Donald Ouellette; a son, Ronald Ouellette of Goffstown; a daughter, Diane Ouellette of Manchester; three grandchildren, Spencer, Kendra, and Connor; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gisele Turgeon and Pierrette Simpkin; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Amanda Ouellette, and a sister, Lucie Goulet.

Services: A calling hour, with strict social distancing and masks, will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 9 to 10 AM in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 10 AM.

Encryptyment will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
JUL
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
3 entries
July 16, 2020
I've known Denise 4 many years she was a sweet kind giving and loving woman all of her life and she will be very much missed by everyone who knew her God Bless all of her family with my deepest sympathy Doris Orzechowski
DORIS ORZECHOWSKI
Friend
July 16, 2020
I remember going grocery shopping with Tante Denise every Friday night with my mom. We would often go to the international house of pancakes for dinner. She always had a great sense of humor and was always fun to be around. Whenever I stayed at her house she made me ketchup sandwiches. My middle name is Denise in honor of her. I have a lot of fond memories of many holidays at her home. I will always remember and cherish those. She will always be in my heart.
Linda Chignon Kimball
Family
July 16, 2020
We will miss you Gramma
Love the Morehead family
Ashley Morehead
Family
