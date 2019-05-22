Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise R. Duquette. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Funeral 12:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Denise R. Duquette, 77, of Manchester, died May 19, 2019 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a period of declining health.



She was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada on June 2, 1941 to Theodore and Simone (Lessard) Duquette. She lived in Manchester for most of her life.



Denise worked at Catholic Medical Center for 19 years and retired in 2006 as cafeteria supervisor. She enjoyed trips to Foxwoods Casino, playing bingo and cards and most importantly, time spent with her family.



She was predeceased by a son, Jimmy Turgeon; a daughter-in-law, Rose (Hardy) Turgeon and four siblings, Monique Meloche, Conrad Duquette, Genese Horion and Gaetane Guillemette.



The family includes three sons, David Horion and his wife, Gervaise,of Manchester, Bill Turgeon and his fiance, Wendy Miller, of Weare and John Turgeon of Bedford; four grandchildren, Jesse, Travis and his wife, Adyna, Missy and her husband, Toni, and Patrick; 13 great grandchildren, Bryce, Kennedy, Keegan, Karson, Caden, Meredith, Chris, Nichole, Hunter, Justin, Justice, Jason and Jameson; four siblings, Pauline Blais, Richard Duquette, Nicole Cantin and Diane Boucher all of Manchester; cousins and many nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon followed immediately at noon by a funeral ceremony, all at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Private burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



To leave a message of condolence, visit



