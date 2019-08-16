MANCHESTER - Denise Rita (Morrissette) Fortier, 70, entered eternal life on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. She passed quickly and peacefully in Manchester.
Born in Manchester on Feb. 6, 1949, in the former Notre Dame Hospital, she was the fourth child of six children of Roland G. Morrissette and Alphonsine E. (Desaulniers) Morrissette. She lived most of her life in Manchester.
Denise attended schools in Chester and Manchester.
She married Reine A. Fortier on Thanksgiving Day in 1970.
Denise worked many years as an assembler of corrugated cardboard products for Mills Industries. Before retiring after more then 20 years, she also worked as a certified solderer at Cushcraft.
She was a devoted communicant of Blessed Sacrament Parish and a devout worshiper at the St. Theresa of Lisieux Eucharistic Chapel of Perpetual Adoration. She was also passionate about the Bible and participated in many ministries at Blessed Sacrament Parish including Saints Alive!
Denise loved animals, especially cats, but also enjoyed reading and socializing.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Anita L. Morrissette; and niece, Therese L. Prindiville.
Family members include her daughter, Celeste R. (Fortier) Dubuc and son-in-law, Leo E. Dubuc Jr.; her granddaughter, Renee A. Dubuc; a brother, Robert R. Morrissette; three sisters, Yvette T. Prindiville, Pauline V. Denoncourt and Susan F. Shallow; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: There is no visitation.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. from Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 S. Elm St., Manchester. Committal prayers and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire State Firemen's Association, Bereavement Support Fund, 53 Regional Drive, Suite 1, Concord, N.H. 03301, in honor of the family of Roland G. Morrissette or the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, 545 Route 101, Bedford, N.H. 03110, in honor of Denise R. Fortier.
To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 16, 2019