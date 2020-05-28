On May 24, a warm Sunday afternoon, Denise passed into the arms of our Lord to join Him and her beloved husband, Mac, (Americo) Santos whom she was married to for 62 years.
Denise was born on August 11, 1932 in Grasmere, NH to the late Conrad and Blanche Laverdure. She spent most of her life in Goffstown, NH.
Denise led a simple life. She loved birds, animals and all of nature. Her life was dedicated to being the best wife and mother possible. She made her home the place that kids and friends wanted to be at. She was a devout Catholic and her faith sustained her and her family through difficult, sad and happy times.
Her interests included pencil, charcoal, oil and water color paintings, for which she won many awards for her beautiful pieces. She crocheted, knitted, and sewed beautifully. She was able to take a piece of wood and make a beautiful piece of furniture out of it and was able to fix anything that needed to be fixed.
Denise suffered from Alzheimer's and contracted the Corona Virus. Although she had Alzheimer's for a number of years, she hoped that it would not define her life.
Along with her parents and husband, Denise is predeceased by her youngest son, Daniel; her four brothers, Leo, Dollard, Raymond, Roland; and grandson, Alex.
She leaves behind her daughter, Diane and her husband James Schunemann; her two sons, CW3 Thomas G. Santos, U.S. Army, Retired, and Paul and his wife Margaret Santos.
She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jamie and partner Roy, Matthew his wife Amy-Lynn, and Joe Joe, Erin and her husband Jesus, Kelsi and her partner Rick, and Jonathan, and Kory; great grandchildren, Natasha and her husband Jon, Sonja and her partner Shane; great great-grandchildren, Cole, Elliot, Clarke, Finley and Alexandra; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dolly and Robert Stewart, Doris Gagnon, James and George Santos; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; her best friend, Germain Paquin; her second daughter, Jackie LaLanne and her husband Rod.
All the members of her family brought great joy to her life. Although many were far apart over the years, she was always reminded of everyone and that she was loved.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Ridgewood Nursing Home in Bedford for their comforting and extraordinary care. We wish to thank Karen and Debbie who always took care of our mother with great care and extra touches. Our family would not have had any peace of heart if not for them even before her final days. We'd also like to thank all the staff who cared for our mother in one way or another in such trying and emotional times. We ask God to give them the strength to continue each day and to provide them his blessings.
ARRANGEMENTS: Denise will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Mount Calvary Cemetery during a private service. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. To view Denise's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
