Denise Syrek, 79, of Manchester, N.H., passed away March 29, 2020.
Family meant everything to Denise. She leaves us with her love and laughter. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, which brought her strength and joy. She was a proud owner of a domestic care business prior to retirement. Most recently, she found excitement in rediscovering her artistic talent, creating colorful artwork, with some on display in a local library.
She is survived by her children, Stephen Syrek and partner, Beth Delano, Sandy Jean and husband, Bill, Sharon Syrek and husband, Tom Basiliere; four grandchildren whom she adored; a brother, Paul Bergeron; a sister, Mae Burke; and her lifetime companion, Robert Alberto.
Denise will be dearly missed. Her love and compassion will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
SERVICES: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA of Manchester and Southern NH, Hospice Care, 1070 Holt Ave, Suite 1400, Manchester NH 03109.
A private memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 6, 2020