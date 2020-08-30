1/1
Dennis D. Fournier
1965 - 2020
Dennis Daniel Fournier, 54, passed away peacefully at his home, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, following a period of declining health.

Dennis was born and raised in Manchester, NH, on September 23, 1965, the son of the late Albert Leo and Alice Marie Fournier.

Dennis became a supportive husband and father at a young age. He worked full time while completing school to support his family. Dennis had a great passion with music. He loved playing his guitar and singing. He sang a variety of genre's including; classic rock to country to Christian music. Dennis was a sweet-loving husband, father and grandpa; he especially loved to tease his grandchildren (and his wife). He was involved with Little League, Winnisquam Football and served as a Scout Master. Dennis was a man of faith and believed in Christ as our Lord and Savior. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Belmont for over 30 years where he served on many boards and sang in the choir.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lucy A. Fournier; their 2 sons, Thomas J. Fournier and wife Erin of Belmont, and Stephen D. Fournier and wife Ashlee of Northfield; 4 grandchildren, Derick, Daniel, Evelyn and Jordan; 3 sisters, Carol Gagnon and husband Yvon, Priscilla (Penny) Chauvette and husband Raymond, and Denise Wasilewski, all of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his brother, Norman Fournier.

At the request of Dennis, there will be no Calling Hours.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 4:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Belmont, 49 Church Street, Belmont, NH.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the First Baptist Church of Belmont, 49 Church St, Belmont, NH, 03220.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial service
04:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Belmont
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
(603) 524-4300
