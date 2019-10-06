Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Service 3:00 PM The Derryfield School Auditorium 2108 River Rd. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis F. Holland passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019.



He was born in New Boston, N.H., the son of the late Joseph and Mildred Holland. After graduating from Milford High School, he went on to study at Williams College and graduated with high honors. He received a master's degree from the University of New Hampshire.



He fulfilled his military obligations in the Marines, where he was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California. Following his discharge from the Marines, he began teaching high school math in California. Dennis returned to the East Coast and taught at Milford High School for a short time. A mentor whom he had met at summer school at St. Paul's School in Concord encouraged Dennis to apply for a position teaching math at Derryfield School. He was hired and remained at Derryfield for 48 years.



His expertise at teaching advanced math gave him the opportunity to influence his students to believe in their ability to better themselves through hard work and dedication. As well as being a gifted teacher, Dennis also excelled as Derryfield's basketball coach for many years.



Dennis is survived by his five sisters, Winona Martin, Caroline Craig, Helen Brown, Mary Simpson and Rosalyn Read; and his brother, Lester Holland.



SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at The Derryfield School Auditorium on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 3 p.m.



Donations can be made in his honor to The Derryfield School Thinking Forward Campaign for the Dennis Holland Honorary Court.



