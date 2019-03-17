Obituary Guest Book View Sign

STRATHAM - Dennis Jesse Abbott III, 83, of Stratham, passed away March 13, 2019.



Born December 24, 1935 in Portsmouth, NH to Elizabeth (Curran) and Dennis J. Abbott Jr., he graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1953. After a US Air Force deployment to Korea, he was employed as a marine engineering technician at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 35 years.



Denny was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Theresa A. (Cassidy) Abbott of Stratham. Other family members include daughter Patricia and grand-dog Cassie of Greenland; son James, his wife Amanda (Schaefer) and grandson Thomas (TJ) of Manchester; son Steven and grandson Simon of Citrus Heights, CA; and many cousins.



Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road. (Route 108), Newmarket, NH. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30 p.m., where you will be able to share a brief story.



A private burial and service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Denny's memory to Mass Audubon's Joppa Flats Education Center.



