LAKELAND, Fla. - Dennis Jette, 80, passed away on Nov. 13, 2019.



Born in Lebanon, N.H., on Sept. 22, 1939, he was the son of the late Roland and Christine Jette.



He graduated from Lebanon High School and the University of Maine where he met and married his wife of nearly 60 years, Elizabeth (Stevens) Jette while earning a bachelor's degree (BS) in forestry.



His career centered on sales for forestry, educational and medical business.



After retiring, Dennis was a dealer of antique paper collectibles.



Dennis was an avid golfer for more than 60 years in New Hampshire and Florida. He was a quick and easy friend on and off the golf course.



Family members include his wife, Elizabeth of Lakeland; his sister, Nancy Jette Liner of Washington; his sons, Steven and Dale Jette; his granddaughters, Julie Dinh-Ngoc, Christine Jette, and Emerson Jette; his great-grandsons, Henry and George Dinh-Ngoc, all residing in New England; his nieces, Lisa Dittman and Pam Dittman; and his nephew, Matt Dittman.

