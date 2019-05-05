Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis L. (Denis) Morneau. View Sign Service Information Fleury-Patry Funeral Home 72 High Street Berlin , NH 03570 (603)-752-4144 Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis (Denis) L. Morneau



Born on August 2, 1947, in Berlin, NH, Mr. Morneau passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Morrison Nursing Home in Whitefield, NH. He was 71 years old, and a resident at the Morrison since 2015.



Denis, the son of Roland J. Morneau and Reseda (Lebel) Morneau, was predeceased by both parents, and by older siblings, Roland (Rollie) Morneau of Londonderry, NH, and Louise (Morneau) Tomlinson of Randolph, NH.



Dennis is survived by his sister, Suzanne Morneau-Francisco, of Kirkland, Washington, and by siblings' surviving spouses and their children. Denis had the opportunity to meet all of his nephews and nieces over the years. He's also survived by two aunts, Mrs. Pauline (Hubert) Bouchard, and Miss Lucille Morneau, and several cousins, some living locally.



Calling hours for Mr. Morneau at the Fleury-Patry Funeral home will be from 10:30am to 12:30pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019.



A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00pm at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Burial will be at St. Kieran's Cemetery, alongside his parents.



For those wishing to remember Mr. Morneau with a gift in his memory, the family suggests Special Olympics New Hampshire, PO Box 4800, Manchester, NH, 03108-4800. Donations may also be made in Dennis's name to the Morrison Nursing Home in Whitefield, in support of educational scholarships for staff, or local students, in pursuing nursing degrees.



Online guestbook:

Funeral Home Details Map/Directions Fleury-Patry Funeral Home Berlin , NH (603) 752-4144