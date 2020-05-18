Dennis L. White
1951 - 2020
Dennis L. White, 68, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Friday May 15, 2020 after a brief period of declining health.

He was born in Cambridge, MA on June 24, 1951 to Warren and Norma (Wilcox) White and had been a lifelong resident of Manchester.

He was employed for many years in the printing industry and worked most recently as a courier with Granite State Shuttle Service and Green Mountain Messenger.

Dennis was a loving and devoted husband, dad and papa who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was kind and caring with an easy going nature and a heart of gold. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music and watching sports. He had a great sense of humor and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ceal (Duval) White; his daughters, Kerrie Clow and her husband, Peter and Kimberly White and her companion, Steven Larochelle; his grandchildren, Connor, Jacob, Caleb, Kaylin and Steve's son Ryan; a brother, James White as well as nieces and a nephew.

He was predeceased by his son, Kyle, in 2012; his parents and two brothers John "Jack" White and Gary White.

SERVICES: All services will be held privately to the family due to current restrictions.

Dennis will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 17, 2020
Dennis was a great guy. He always made me feel so welcome when I was visiting. Prayers are being said for the entire family. I love you all!
Anna Connolly
Friend
May 17, 2020
Dear Ceal and family, Bill and I are so very sorry hear about Dennis. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Sincerely, Shirley & Bill Cote
Shirley Cote
Friend
May 17, 2020
Denis was always a very quiet man. He was my brother in law and never had a bad word to say about anyone. Denis will be in my prayers knowing he is at peace with Norma , Warren , Jack , Gary and other family members who have passed. All my Prayers and Sympathies go to the family . Much Love Vivian White
Vivian Whtie
Family
May 17, 2020
Ceal, Kerrie, Kim and family I am so Sorry to hear this. Dennis was like my family too after so many years. I will miss our conversations. Please know I am thinking of you all.
Debbie Odette
Family Friend
May 17, 2020
Love you Uncle Dennis :) every time I see someone fishing I will think of you! Your laughter at Christmas time will always be in my
Leah Rollins
Family
May 17, 2020
I love and miss you so much...thanks for being the best Dad in the whole world!
Kimberly White
Family
