Dennis L. White, 68, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Friday May 15, 2020 after a brief period of declining health.
He was born in Cambridge, MA on June 24, 1951 to Warren and Norma (Wilcox) White and had been a lifelong resident of Manchester.
He was employed for many years in the printing industry and worked most recently as a courier with Granite State Shuttle Service and Green Mountain Messenger.
Dennis was a loving and devoted husband, dad and papa who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was kind and caring with an easy going nature and a heart of gold. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music and watching sports. He had a great sense of humor and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ceal (Duval) White; his daughters, Kerrie Clow and her husband, Peter and Kimberly White and her companion, Steven Larochelle; his grandchildren, Connor, Jacob, Caleb, Kaylin and Steve's son Ryan; a brother, James White as well as nieces and a nephew.
He was predeceased by his son, Kyle, in 2012; his parents and two brothers John "Jack" White and Gary White.
SERVICES: All services will be held privately to the family due to current restrictions.
Dennis will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
He was born in Cambridge, MA on June 24, 1951 to Warren and Norma (Wilcox) White and had been a lifelong resident of Manchester.
He was employed for many years in the printing industry and worked most recently as a courier with Granite State Shuttle Service and Green Mountain Messenger.
Dennis was a loving and devoted husband, dad and papa who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was kind and caring with an easy going nature and a heart of gold. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music and watching sports. He had a great sense of humor and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ceal (Duval) White; his daughters, Kerrie Clow and her husband, Peter and Kimberly White and her companion, Steven Larochelle; his grandchildren, Connor, Jacob, Caleb, Kaylin and Steve's son Ryan; a brother, James White as well as nieces and a nephew.
He was predeceased by his son, Kyle, in 2012; his parents and two brothers John "Jack" White and Gary White.
SERVICES: All services will be held privately to the family due to current restrictions.
Dennis will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 18, 2020.