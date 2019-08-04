Dennis Lee Brooks, 72, of 14 Emery Lane, Weare NH, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the home he built with his late wife Virginia Lager Brooks on Wednesday July 24, 2019. He was born September 12, 1946 in Elkhart, Indiana, the son of Ila Deygeter. He proudly served his country as he was a Navy veteran who was honorably discharged in 1967. He moved to New Hampshire in 1988, he was a central plant operator at the Elliott and retired in 2012. He loved gardening, hiking, bird watching, traveling, sailing and being on the ocean, and riding his harley. He was a quiet man whose smile lit up the room. An amazing son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. A hard working, kind, cool, dedicated, helpful, faithful, loyal, humble and well respected man, loved by those who knew him, leaving a memorable impression on all of us.
Calling hours will be held on August 24th from 10am to 12pm with a Funeral Service beginning at 12pm. All services will be held at the French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown, NH 03045. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 4, 2019