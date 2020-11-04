1/1
Dennis M. Griffin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Dennis M. Griffin, 69, of Hooksett, passed away at home on October 28, 2020.

Born in Manchester, Dennis was the son of the late John and Patricia (Fifty) Griffin. He was raised and educated in Manchester and was a graduate of Bishop Bradley High School. He later attended Keene State and also attended technical school for his training.

Dennis was employed as a machine mechanic for Osram Sylvania for many years until his retirement. He was also an Ironworker for over 10 years and was a member of the Ironworkers Local #474.

Dennis loved nature and the outdoors, and his happiest moments were those shared with his family and loved ones. He was a loving father, brother, son, and friend, as well as a caring neighbor. He will be missed by all whose life he touched. He was a friend of Bill W. for many years.

He is survived by his three children: Patrick J. Griffin of Pembroke, Betsy E. Griffin of Pembroke and Jane E. Griffin of Newmarket. He was the brother of Jack Griffin and his wife Pam of Hollywood, SC, Gail Manning and her husband Daniel of Manchester, Jane Wantuck and her husband Stan of Candia, Lynn Griffin of Contoocook, Billy Griffin and his partner Shelley Damsell of Manchester and Kelly Montville and her husband Marc of Manchester.

A Celebration of His Life will take place at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petit-Roan Funeral Home
167 Main Street
Pembroke, NH 03275
(603) 485-9573
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved