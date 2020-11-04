Mr. Dennis M. Griffin, 69, of Hooksett, passed away at home on October 28, 2020.
Born in Manchester, Dennis was the son of the late John and Patricia (Fifty) Griffin. He was raised and educated in Manchester and was a graduate of Bishop Bradley High School. He later attended Keene State and also attended technical school for his training.
Dennis was employed as a machine mechanic for Osram Sylvania for many years until his retirement. He was also an Ironworker for over 10 years and was a member of the Ironworkers Local #474.
Dennis loved nature and the outdoors, and his happiest moments were those shared with his family and loved ones. He was a loving father, brother, son, and friend, as well as a caring neighbor. He will be missed by all whose life he touched. He was a friend of Bill W. for many years.
He is survived by his three children: Patrick J. Griffin of Pembroke, Betsy E. Griffin of Pembroke and Jane E. Griffin of Newmarket. He was the brother of Jack Griffin and his wife Pam of Hollywood, SC, Gail Manning and her husband Daniel of Manchester, Jane Wantuck and her husband Stan of Candia, Lynn Griffin of Contoocook, Billy Griffin and his partner Shelley Damsell of Manchester and Kelly Montville and her husband Marc of Manchester.
A Celebration of His Life will take place at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com