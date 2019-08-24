Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Service 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium 250 Coolidge Avenue Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis M. Miville, 64, of Somersworth, passed away on August 20, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born in Manchester on April 20, 1955 to the late Roch and Lorraine (Lemire) Miville.



He was raised and educated in the Manchester 's West Side school system, and received additional specialty training certificates in his avocation, the food service and culinary industry. He was lastly working as security at Georgia Pacific, but previously spent working at BAE Systems.



Dennis was a quiet, affable and private family man, who had a heart of gold. He was a faithful man, lastly a parishioner of the Parish of the Transfiguration. He was passionate about cooking. He enjoyed spending time seaside at any beach, listening to music, dancing, and going to the movies. Above all, he loved the time spent with his family and friends. Dennis had a real joy for living life.



He leaves behind his domestic partner Drew Ciaccio of Somersworth; son Matthew Miville of Denver, CO; daughter Jocelyn Miville of Somersworth; brother Marc Miville of Hooksett; sisters Roxanne Kate of Hooksett, and Lisa Miville of Weare; as well as many nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A gathering will be held on Sunday August 25th from 4-7 pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium located at 250 Coolidge Ave in Manchester. Friends and family are invited to attend. A private family burial will take place at a later date.



Please, in lieu of flowers, consider donations to the NH chapters of the , PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049 or the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900



Arlington, VA 22202.



To view his online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit



