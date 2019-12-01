Dennis M. Robertson, 44, of Manchester, passed away on November 27, 2019, in Haverhill, MA as a result of injuries sustained from a work accident.
He was born in Worcester, MA on October 4, 1975, the son of Gordon and Gail (Watts) Robertson. Dennis was employed by the Laborers Union International, Local 175. He was passionate about his family. He was a hard worker and enjoyed spending time with is friends and coworkers. He loved to work out. He was predeceased by his father, Pastor Gordon Robertson in 2014.
Family members include his mother of Manchester; two daughters, Joanna Melvin of Litchfield and Ashley Cora and her husband Andrew of Nashua; two sons, Gordon Robertson and Jamison Robertson of LA; his granddaughter, Cora; three brothers, Pastor Kenneth Robertson of Dunbarton, Paul Robertson of Boxboro, MA, and Pastor Jim Robertson of Pembroke; a sister, Karen Ingle of GA; and nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Calling hours will be at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St, Manchester on Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM. Funeral services will follow on Thursday morning at Faith Baptist Church, 53 Mammoth Rd, Manchester. To view Dennis's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 1, 2019