Born in Manchester, N.H., on December 14, 1932, Dennis was the son of the late Dennis F. Quinn and Mary D. (Boardman) Quinn, both of Manchester, N.H. He was preceded in death in 2014 by his only sibling Mary P. Kelly, also of Manchester.



Dennis is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan C. Quinn, and his five children: Dennis Jr., of Bethesda, Md., Maura of Manchester, N.H., John of Kirksville, Mo., Eileen of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Anna of Pittsburgh, Pa. Along with seven grandchildren: Annalisa, Earl Jr., Dennis, Nolen, Ruth, Jack and James. Dennis is also survived by two nephews residing in Manchester, N.H., John Dennis Kelly and Thomas Kelly.



Dennis Quinn was a 1950 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Manchester, N.H., where he was an excellent student and football athlete. After a year of college on a football scholarship at St. Michael's College in Vermont, he did a tour of duty in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He then returned, married Joan and finished his bachelor's at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. After the birth of their first two children, Dennis took his young family to South Bend, Ind., to attend the University of Notre Dame, where he earned first an M.A. and then a Ph.D. in Philosophy. Upon graduation, he accepted a full-time faculty position at St. Vincent's College in Latrobe, where he and Joan raised their growing family of five children. Dr. Quinn ended his 42-year tenure at St. Vincent's as Chairman of the Philosophy department. He authored a book on Emmanuel Kant's metaphysics titled, An Examination of Kant's Treatment of Transcendental Freedom.



He will be missed by his family, friends, and the students whose lives he impacted.



.



SERVICES: Services were held in Latrobe, Pa. Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, N.H.



In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the St. Vincent's Students First Fund at

