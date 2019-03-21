Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MILFORD - Dennis Wilson Delano, 63, of Milford, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019.



Born in Lowell, Mass., on Nov. 29, 1955, he was the son of the late Alice (Cady) Delano.



Dennis enjoyed working at Summit Packaging Systems, where he was employed for 20 years.



He was an avid New England sports fan. Most of all, Dennis loved camping with his family.



Family members include his wife, Lynn Desmarais, of Milford; his five children, Allison, of Derry, Lindsey of Dracut, Mass., Paxton, Jennifer, and Ryan, all of Milford; his three grandchildren Evan, Leilani and Malakai; his mother and father-in-law, Paula and Terry Desmarais, of Manchester; many brothers and sisters-in-law.



SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 24, from 2 to 6 p.m. at The American Legion, 15 Cottage St., Milford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . In addition, his family asks for you to consider becoming a live organ donor. You are invited to share a memory of Dennis with the family or leave a message of condolence in the family guest book at

