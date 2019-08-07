Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Union Congregational Church Hebron , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HEBRON - A loved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, Dennis Wayne Dodge, 74, of Hebron, passed away on July 29, 2019, in his home with his family at his side after a brief battle with cancer.



Born Dec. 15, 1944, in Ilion, N.Y., he was the son of Wayne and Eunice (Mosher) Dodge.



In 1962, he graduated from Ilion High School. He earned a BS from the University of Buffalo in 1966.



Dennis worked as a mechanical engineer for Eastman Kodak, iTek and Agfa.



He and his wife resided in the Rochester, N.Y., area, Amherst, and most recently in Hebron, where they engaged a wonderful community, and established a beautiful network of incredible friends.



Dennis was an avid golfer, skier, boater, snowmobile rider, and vacation island excursion traveler. In addition, he was a devoted husband, father, brother and uncle. He was the world's greatest grandfather, and spent many days, weekends, summer vacation days, boating on Newfound Lake, riding the trails in Pittsburg, and skiing the slopes with his grandchildren, whom he immensely enjoyed, and regarded as the loves of his life.



Family members include his wife of 52 years, Judith A. VanderSchaaff Dodge; a daughter, Kimberly and her husband Christopher Bolduc; a son, Brett Dodge; his grandchildren, Zachary and Elaina Bolduc; a sister, Darlene Dodge Marchese and her husband Salvatore Marchese, and their children Kyrra, Derek and Kyle Marchese; a brother-in-law Bertis, and his wife Marilyn VanderSchaaff; and aunts, uncles and cousins.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Friday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. in Union Congregational Church, Hebron. After the church service, everyone is invited to gather at 11 Hammerhead Road, Hebron/Groton, for a celebration of life. Please dress casually.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hebron Fire Department Improvement Fund, P.O. Box 97, Hebron, N.H. 03241; Lakes Region VNA and Hospice, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, N.H. 03253; or Union Congregational Church, Warm Wishes Fund, P.O. Box 67, Hebron, N.H. 03241.



