Derek J. Rand
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Derek's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Derek J. Rand, 19, passed away at home on Monday June 1st. He was born in Melrose, MA son of Donald and Chandra (Doenie) Rand. Derek was a graduate of Merrimack High School and recently worked at Home Depot Warehouse. In his free time, he enjoyed Karate in which he earned his 3rd degree brown belt, and his real passion was to play video games especially with his nephew.

Besides his parents Donald and Chandra Derek is survived by his siblings Charles Christopher Palma, Jamie Lynn Palma, Conner Palma, Tina Washington, Jordan Rand, grandparents Elaine K. Downie, Donald H Rand Sr, Lynn W. Downie, nephews Christopher and Aaron Washington, Christian Palma, sister-in-law Katharina Palma, brother-in-law Jeffrey Washington.

Due to current public health and safety concerns, funeral services for Derek will be limited to immediate family members and held privately.

To leave an online condolence please visit www.rivetfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
19 entries
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
June 10, 2020
grandpa and i miss you but we remember the good times. rest well now and have fun with your game
debra bowles
Family
June 9, 2020
May God comfort you and your family during this difficult time. Praying for your family.
Everett Henricks
Coworker
June 9, 2020
Our deepest condolences, may he rest peacefully.
Christopher Marsh
Teacher
June 9, 2020
Connor, Angela and the Rand Family,
I am so saddened and sorry for your loss. Even though I only met Derek a few times.
He was always fun to talk to. A great kid. I can only imagine what you all are all going
through with a loss of a Brother/Child. My prayers are with you and know you are
all in my thoughts today. Derek may you rest in peace.
Joan Hamilton
Friend
June 8, 2020
Don and Chandra - sending love, thoughts and prayers to you both and to your family.
Kristin Arivella
Friend
June 8, 2020
Don and Chandra, so sorry for your loss, Betty and I will have you in our heart during this very difficult time.
Glenn and Betty Douglass
Friend
June 8, 2020
May God comfort you all during this difficult time.
Takara Faulkner
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Don and Chandra, our very deepest condolences goes out to you, Dawn and I are praying for all of you during this very difficult time..
Steve & Dawn Jenkins
Friend
June 8, 2020
Chandra and Family, my deepest condolences to you and your family during this difficult time. Thoughts and prayers.
Dawn Wentworth
June 8, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Home Depot
June 8, 2020
My deepest and most sincere condolences. May he rest in eternal peace.
Jennifer George
Coworker
June 8, 2020
My love and condolences to the family. Love always,Auntie Rosie.
June 7, 2020
Charles and Family,
I am so sorry to hear about Derek. My heart breaks for all of you. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jessica Marden
Friend
June 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Auntie Meghan
Meghan Riley
Family
June 7, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our condolences to you and your family.
Annett und Andreas Max
June 6, 2020
I love you little brother tho we are thousands of miles away I always thought of you and the family
Charles Palma
Brother
June 6, 2020
So sorry For your loss .Your in my prayers Was such a good Young man..Jessie and David Haigler ❤
Jessie David Haigler
Friend
June 6, 2020
Offering our condolences to you and your family
Roland Garland
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved