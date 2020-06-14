Derek J. Rand, 19, passed away at home on Monday June 1st. He was born in Melrose, MA son of Donald and Chandra (Doenie) Rand. Derek was a graduate of Merrimack High School and recently worked at Home Depot Warehouse. In his free time, he enjoyed Karate in which he earned his 3rd degree brown belt, and his real passion was to play video games especially with his nephew.
Besides his parents Donald and Chandra Derek is survived by his siblings Charles Christopher Palma, Jamie Lynn Palma, Conner Palma, Tina Washington, Jordan Rand, grandparents Elaine K. Downie, Donald H Rand Sr, Lynn W. Downie, nephews Christopher and Aaron Washington, Christian Palma, sister-in-law Katharina Palma, brother-in-law Jeffrey Washington.
Due to current public health and safety concerns, funeral services for Derek will be limited to immediate family members and held privately.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.rivetfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.