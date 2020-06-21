Desiree Lee Tumas, 54, passed away on Tuesday June 4, 2020 following a three year battle with cancer. Born in Coronado California, she was the beloved daughter of Russel Haynes and the late Marion Stephens, and cherished wife of 32 years to John (Jay) Tumas.
Desiree graduated from Grissom High School in Huntsville, Alabama, and went on to study at the University of Alabama, eventually entering the Healthcare field as an Emergency Medical Technician. After her EMT career, Desiree dedicated many years of her life caring for people as a Nursing Assistant, which was her profession when she met the love of her life Jay in Framingham, Massachusetts, in 1986.
Desiree was working the night-shift at the old Middlesex County Hospital attempting to get some sleep after a 12 hour shift. Jay was the unfortunate landscaper that showed up at 08:00 AM sharp to perform his duties with loud machinery which rousted her enough to have a look out the window, and the rest was history.
Jay and Desiree married in 1988, honeymooned in Europe, and settled in Framingham, MA where she focused on raising a family and caring for her elderly Father-in-Law, until 1999 when they moved to a lake house in the lakes region of New Hampshire. Once in NH, Desiree quickly became active in Municipal work, serving as Planning Administrator while assisting with Zoning and Welfare Administration for a couple of municipalities.
For the last several years, Desiree has been retired from professional work concentrating on enjoying family, friends and the beautiful region of the country in which we live on her Harley Davidson 883. The girl did love to ride! Desiree passed away at her home in Epsom NH, surrounded by her family and pets, exactly as she wished.
Besides Jay, she leaves her daughters, Ashley and her partner, Drew Bye of Barnstead, NH, Meghan of Epsom, NH; her granddaughter, Camryn Bye of Barnstead, NH; her brother, Shawn McGlone of Wolfeboro, NH and her nieces, Gabrielle and Morgan McGlone also of Wolfeboro, NH.
Desiree's Memorial Visitation was held on June 13 at the Bennett Funeral Home in Concord, NH, followed by a procession and burial service at St. Stephens Cemetery in Framingham MA.
Desiree will be remembered as a trusted friend, thoughtful Caregiver, adored Wife, loving Mother, cherished Mimi, proud Daughter of the Revolution, diligent Patriot of our great Nation, and a powerful, free spirit.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Desiree Lee Tumas.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.