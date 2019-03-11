Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Desneige "Dee" (Bourgeois) Stone. View Sign

MANCHESTER - Desneige H. "Dee" (Bourgeois) Stone, 85, of Manchester, died peacefully surrounded by her family on March 8, 2019, at Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a brief illness.



She was born in Hooksett on December 28, 1933 to Louis and Marie Rose (Provencher) Bourgeois. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.



Dee worked for Twin Press/Ben Franklin Printing and Robert Hall and Anderson Little clothing stores for many years. She was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, baking, quilting, square dancing, playing bingo and cards and visits to coastal Maine beaches. She especially found joy in raising her family with her husband and spending time with them.



She was predeceased by eight siblings, Rose Cameron, Emma Courteau, Rita Fournier, Lucille Blanchette, Gilberte Bourgeois, Roger Bourgeois, Denis Bourgeois and Clyde Bourgeois.



The family includes her husband of 63 years, Harold F. Stone of Manchester; four children, David Stone of Hillsborough, Janet Connor and her husband, Jeremy, of Merrimack, John Stone, and Susan Follansbee and her husband, Jack, all of Manchester; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staffs of Easterseals Adult Day Program, Elliot Hospital Fitch Unit and Hillsborough County Nursing Home for their exceptional care and comfort provided to Dee and her family.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at St. Augustin Cemetery, South Beech Street, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Easteseals Adult Day Program, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, NH 03103.



1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-6951 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 11, 2019

