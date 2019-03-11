Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Desperna "Honey" Stergiou. View Sign

MANCHESTER - Desperna (Theodosopoulos) Stergiou, 89, fondly known as "Honey"of Manchester died March 9, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Manchester on January 7, 1930, she was the daughter of Vasilios and Anna (Kokolis) Theodosopoulos. She attended Manchester Central High School (Class of 1947) and earned an advanced degree from The Forsythe School of Dental Hygiene in Boston, MA. She retired after 55 years as a dental hygienist working with many great local dentists.



Honey thoroughly enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her immeasurable joy. She was blessed with incredibly close relationships and support from her large tight-knit Greek family, as well as friends from the many facets of her life. She will be greatly missed by all.



For most of her life, she was an avid golfer and a member of Derryfield Country Club. Although she was unable to play golf in her later years, she never missed a PGA golf tournament on television every weekend. She also served as a Granite State Ambassador at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. In her early years, she was an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, the Daughters of Penelope, and the Anagenesis Society. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.



Later in life, Honey loved going to Elliot Pulmonary Rehabilitation classes every week. She had a great rapport with her peers and the staff that supported her.



As a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Honey spent time at soccer and basketball games, piano recitals, track meets, theatre plays, and band concerts. Her grandchildren loved her 'peta' and enjoyed attending "Yiayia's Christmas Luncheon" every year.



She was predeceased by her husband, Stergios. C. Stergiou in 1971. Her philosophies, beliefs, and fortitude demonstrated as a single parent will forever be admired and appreciated by her four children.



She was also predeceased by her sisters, Aphrodite (Effie) Zitrides, Mary Spiro and Glikeria (Kiko) Statires and three brothers, Lambros (Lampy) Theodosopoulos, Harry Theodosopoulos and James Theodosopoulos.



Family members include her daughter, Maria Johnson and her husband, Scott, of Hooksett, her daughter, Sandy Stergiou of Arlington, MA, her son, Chuck Stergiou and his wife, MaryEllen, of Manchester, and her son, Basil "Billy" Stergiou, of Manchester. Basil has been her devoted caregiver for many years and is the reason she was able to live a quality life at her home. She also has nine caring grandchildren, Meghan, Mandi, Ben, Lindsay, Kelsey, Zoe, Aidan, Lucas, and Elias, and three beautiful great-grandchildren Grahame, Addisyn, and Hadley. Honey leaves behind a brother, Nicholas Theodosopoulos of Cambridge, OH, a sister, Virginia Theo-Steelman and her husband, David Steelman, of Manchester, a sister-in law and dear friend, Pam Theodosopoulos of Manchester, and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Hospice Services VNA for the exceptional care and comfort in her final days and the doctors, nurses, and caregivers that were so wonderful throughout her life.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 6:45 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1779 Elm St., Manchester. The funeral will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Calef Road, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to Breathe NH at 145 Hollis St. Unit C, Manchester 03101.



www.lambertfuneralhome.com



1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104

