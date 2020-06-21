Despina Vyrros was born on August 29, 1925, in Cambridge, MA, to Andrew and Mary (Papaioannou) Lydotes, and died on June 13, 2020, at a long-term care facility. She was 94.
Despina grew up in a big Greek extended family and was the first in her family to graduate college attending Boston University, playing on the basketball team, singing in the glee club and participating in a partnership at the Fashion Institute of Boston. Despina loved to help others and ultimately she earned a master's degree in social work from BU. She was required to complete a practicum in Manchester, NH, where she met her future husband Paul who was going to school himself on the GI Bill.
A few years later, after Despina received a Fulbright scholarship in 1951 to help initiate the social working field in Greece, and Paul finished his studies in Spanish, they married and settled in Manchester. Paul became a professor and chair of the department of modern languages at St. Anselm College and Despina practiced social work before they started a family.
Ever the renaissance woman, Despina loved to travel and meet new people. She had the distinction of having been to six continents, was an expert seamstress, knew carpentry, Japanese flower arrangement, sailing, and, of course, cooking. Countless people have enjoyed Despina's hospitality and Greek food through the years.
She was predeceased by her husband Paul, brother George Lydotes, and daughter Stephanie Brown; and survived by her brother Aristomenes Lydotes, son John Vyrros and longtime girlfriend, Lisa Thibaudeau, daughter Marina Vyrros, son Andrew Vyrros, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four godchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private ceremony was held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester on June 19, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Amoskeag Health in Manchester, NH, or a social service agency in your community.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.