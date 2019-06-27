Guest Book View Sign Service Information Remick & Gendron Funeral Home 811 Lafayette Road Hampton , NH 03842 (603)-926-6500 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Trinity Episcopal Church 200 High St. Hampton , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEABROOK - Diana Christina (Pavlak) Jodoin, 76, of Seabrook and formerly of Hampton, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019, with her family by her bedside.



Born on April 9, 1943, in Irvington, N.J., she grew up in Parsippany, N.J., before moving to New Hampshire in 1970.



Diana worked as a medical secretary at several healthcare facilities in the area, including the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital.



She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, being with friends and family, and watching the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and New England Patriots.



Church was also important to Diana. She attended Trinity Episcopal Church in Hampton for many years with her loving partner Gordon Lane and served as the clerk to the Bishop's Committee.



Diana was devoted grandmother who was universally loved by all that met her.



In addition to Gordon, family members include her 108-year-old mother, Irene Pavlak of Ormond Beach, Fla.; her children, Ian Wallin (Jodi) of Westfield, N.J., Amy Wallin (Aaron) of Hampton, and Michael Wallin (Veronica) of Wake Forest, N.C.; her sister, Basia Kirschner (Everett) of Las Vegas, Nev.; nieces, nephews and cousins; and her grandchildren, Jack, Garrison, Rose and Cecilia, who will miss her stories and songs as they continue with their lives knowing that she loved them more than anything.



She was predeceased by her father, Stanley Pavlak; and her brother, Lester Pavlak.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, June 30, at 1:30 p.m. in Trinity Episcopal Church, 200 High St., Hampton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Diana Jodoin to support Cutaneous Lymphoma Research at the Cutaneous Oncology Center. Gifts may be mailed to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, Mass. 02445 or you may call 800-525-4669. For online donations, go to

