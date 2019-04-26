Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana F. LaRochelle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DERRY - Diana F. LaRochelle, of Derry, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by the love of her husband, Dr. J. Eugene LaRochelle and her son, Dr. Joseph M. LaRochelle.



Diana was born in Malden, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Christy and Carmela (Conti) Lombardi.



She graduated from Malden High School and began her career in office management in Boston. She met the love of her life, Gene, growing up through summers at Big Island Pond, which remained a centering place for the Lombardi and LaRochelle families. Soon after Gene graduated from dental school, Diana was the office manager for Gene's dental practice in Derry. Diana's strong work ethic and attention to detail was instrumental in its success, and later, for the dental practice of Drs. Ahern and Nichols in Derry before retiring 47 years later.



Along with her husband, the center of her life was her son, Joe. As a family they enjoyed water skiing and boating on Big Island Pond and Lake Winnipesaukee.



Diana enjoyed homemaking, exercise classes at the gym, walking and working in the yard. Diana was always cheerful and extremely hard-working. Our family was blessed to have her in their lives



In addition to her husband and son, family members include her brother, Christopher and his wife Marie. Diana was also the sister of the late Mark, Robert and Edward (Pat) Lombardi of Malden, Mass. She cherished her nieces and nephews, babysitting and showering them with her knitted sweaters and blankets.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, April 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 29, at 10 a.m. from St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 26 Cyrstal Ave., Derry. Committal services will follow in the chapel at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, N.H. 03110; or a .



The family would like to thank the staff at the Inn at Fairview for their exceptional care during her illness.



To send a condolence, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralho

