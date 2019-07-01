Diana (Scott) Ginter, 80, of Everett Park died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Concord Hospital.



She was born in North Adams, MA on October 2, 1938 the daughter of William H. and Marian L. (Phillips) Scott.



She spent her early years in Bennington, VT and later moved to Eastchester, NY where she graduated from high school in 1956. Diana became a registered nurse from White Plains Hospital School of Nursing in 1959 and lived in Scarsdale, NY before moving to White Plains in 1962. She worked at White Plains Hospital, Bronxville Hospital and was the office nurse for the local pediatrician, Dr. Schifrin. She had been the Mohawk Summer Camp Nurse for many years. After moving to Savannah, GA she worked at St. Joseph Hospital and then in 1997 when she came to New London, NH she was employed by Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association. She had retired three times but enjoyed the work and was presently employed.



While in White Plains, she had been active in her church and was president of the PTA. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in New London, a member and President of the Women's Society, Eucharistic Minister, lector, member of the Parish Council and could always be found in the kitchen. Diana worked on blood drives for the Red Cross and had been involved with Relay for Life.



She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas A. Ginter of New London, NH; four children, Melissa Kleih of Glens Falls, NY, Maureen and her husband, Tom Grabowski of Glens Falls, NY, Scott and his wife, Carrie Ginter of Vancouver, WA and Gregory and his wife, Kelly Ginter of Balston Lake, NY; five grandchildren, Alyssa, MacKenzie, Katja, Petra and Stephanie; two step grandchildren, Kathryn and Caroline and a great grandson, Leo.



Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, New London, NH.



Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association, P.O. Box 2209, New London, NH 03257, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Our Lady of Fatima, 724 Main Street, New London, NH 03257.

