Diana Juris of Nashua, NH, passed away July 20, 2020 at the age of 72, after a period of declining health. Born in Nashua, NH July 3, 1948, she is a daughter of the late George and Alpy (Michael) Juris.
A graduate of Nashua High School class of 1966, Diana went on to attend and graduate from the Cambridge School of Business. Diana was President and owner of Nashua Motor Express Trucking Inc. of Nashua. The company was started by her grandparents in 1922. She and her sister Nancy and brother-in-law, Joseph Pappo took over after the passing of their mother Alpy in 2002.
Diana was an active member of St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church. The church was named in honor of her late grandfather Philip Michael. Diana was a member of the board of directors of Bank of New Hampshire, Daniel Webster College and the Teamsters Local 633 Benefit Trust board. She was also a member of the St. Philip Ladies Agape. Diana cherished her time with family and friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, gardening, all animals big and small, watching the Red Sox and Patriots and a full day of shopping only stopping for lunch.
Diana was predeceased by her nephew Philip Juris Pappo. Diana is survived by her partner, Albert Cheney; her sister, Nancy Pappo and her husband Joseph; two beloved nephews, Joseph and his wife Emma Pappo and Michael and his wife Corie Mae Pappo; five grandnephews, Jack, Connor, Dylan, Luc and Will who lovingly referred to her as "Dinana". Also several cousins and her beloved dog, Harley.
Diana was grateful for the love and care from her caretakers Fran and The Home Helpers of Londonderry, Melissa, Ida and Joyce.
A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Those who wish to make a memorial contribution in Diana's name may do so to the St. Philip's Greek Orthodox Church, 500 West Hollis Street, Nashua, NH 03062.
Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE, 18 Lock Street, Nashua. www.farwellfuneralservice.com