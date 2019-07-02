Diana M. Pfifferling, 74, died June 29, 2019 at the High Pointe House in Haverhill, MA.
She was born October 16, 1944 in Haverhill, MA, daughter of the late Emile J. Tourville and Dorothy (Smith) Tourville.
Diana was an only child. She grew up in Haverhill, MA and was co-owner and cook at the Currier Square Diner. She later worked for several restaurants and nursing facilities. Diana retired from the Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood, NH. Diana moved to Raymond, NH in 1985 and it was there that she met John F. Pfifferling Jr. whom she later married.
Diana was an active member of the Ray-Fre Senior Center where she enjoyed playing, Bingo, cribbage and various card games. She was a longtime member of the Raymond United Methodist Church.
In addition to her loving husband, Diana was predeceased by a son, Brian Eastman.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Lynn Eastman, step-daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Joel Conner, step-daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Thomas Mackie, step-son and daughter-in-law, John and Pamela Pfifferling, step-son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jennifer Pfifferling, 13 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 PM at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond, NH.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Raymond United Methodist Church, Raymond, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may either made to the Raymond United Methodist Church, 51 Main St., Raymond, NH 03077 or the Ray-Fre Senior Center, 64 Main St., Raymond, NH 03077.
For more information, visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on July 2, 2019