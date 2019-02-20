Diane Irene Audet, 62, of Manchester died unexpectedly on February 15, 2019.
Born in Manchester and a graduate of West High, she was the daughter of Doris and the late Jean-Paul Audet. Diane had a love of dancing and especially loved her Pomeranian "Pookie" with whom she shared a special bond.
Diane is survived by 4 children, Melissa Francoeur, Selina Rienert, Erik Francoeur, and Braden Bournival, 3 grandchildren, mother and two brothers.
