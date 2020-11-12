Diane (Riley) Chartrand, age 62, passed away on Sunday, November 8th after a valiant battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Manchester, N.H., the daughter of Guy Riley and Pauline (LaLiberte) Riley on May 21, 1958. She attended St. Francis School and was a graduate of Manchester Memorial High School. She also attended St. Joseph College in East Hartford, CT.
Diane worked as a loan officer at Amoskeag Bank. After her children were born, she was a stay at home mom until they were all in school. She then went back to work as a title processor at Accurate Title in Bedford, N.H., where she became an integral member of the Accurate Title family for almost 20 years. Her knowledge and experience in the industry was well known and she became the "go to" person for the questions or predicaments that no one else could answer.
The most important facet of Diane's life was her tight knit family. As a mom, she was self-sacrificing and fiercely loving, always involved in all of her children's activities and a boisterous cheerleader at all of their sporting events. After becoming a grandmother, "Grandy" was a huge part of her grandchildren's daily lives with constant sleepovers, a fully stocked candy station, and almost perfect attendance at all games and recitals. As a wife, she was devoted and unwavering in her love. As a friend, she was loyal and authentic in her affections. Her beautiful smile and infectious laugh will be remembered forever by all that had the privilege of knowing her.
Diane was predeceased by her grandparents and her father, Guy Riley.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Mark Chartrand, her mother, Pauline Riley, and her children, Army Veteran CW3 Christopher Chartrand, his wife Kristina and their children Ali, Kiley, Kieran and Kami of Lawrence, KS, her daughter Stephanie Billingsley, her husband Timothy and their children Chase, Harper and Savanna of Auburn, NH, and her son Ryan Chartrand and his wife Lisa of Manchester NH. She is also survived by her brother Craig Riley, his wife Heather and their children Joseph and Delaney, her sister-in-law, Susan Chartrand, her sister-in-Law Joanne Chartrand and her husband Alan Nemetz, her brother-in-law, David Chartrand and his wife Lynn, and her brother-in-law Michael Chartrand and his wife Nancy. She leaves behind friends and cousins who shared wonderful times and will always remember her for her smile and giving nature.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors at the Elliot Hospital and the hospice team with Manchester VNA who were so very caring. Also, everybody at Dana Farber Cancer Center and the Elliot Cancer Center in Londonderry, NH who tried everything in their power to prolong her life.
At Diane's request, there are no funeral services planned.
Lambert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. When the restrictions from the COVID pandemic are over, the family will plan a celebration of life.
Donations to the American Cancer Society
: 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford NH 03113 are welcomed in her honor.
Until we meet again, love one another, that is her legacy.
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
.