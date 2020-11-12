1/1
Diane (Riley) Chartrand
1958 - 2020
Diane (Riley) Chartrand, age 62, passed away on Sunday, November 8th after a valiant battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Manchester, N.H., the daughter of Guy Riley and Pauline (LaLiberte) Riley on May 21, 1958. She attended St. Francis School and was a graduate of Manchester Memorial High School. She also attended St. Joseph College in East Hartford, CT.

Diane worked as a loan officer at Amoskeag Bank. After her children were born, she was a stay at home mom until they were all in school. She then went back to work as a title processor at Accurate Title in Bedford, N.H., where she became an integral member of the Accurate Title family for almost 20 years. Her knowledge and experience in the industry was well known and she became the "go to" person for the questions or predicaments that no one else could answer.

The most important facet of Diane's life was her tight knit family. As a mom, she was self-sacrificing and fiercely loving, always involved in all of her children's activities and a boisterous cheerleader at all of their sporting events. After becoming a grandmother, "Grandy" was a huge part of her grandchildren's daily lives with constant sleepovers, a fully stocked candy station, and almost perfect attendance at all games and recitals. As a wife, she was devoted and unwavering in her love. As a friend, she was loyal and authentic in her affections. Her beautiful smile and infectious laugh will be remembered forever by all that had the privilege of knowing her.

Diane was predeceased by her grandparents and her father, Guy Riley.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Mark Chartrand, her mother, Pauline Riley, and her children, Army Veteran CW3 Christopher Chartrand, his wife Kristina and their children Ali, Kiley, Kieran and Kami of Lawrence, KS, her daughter Stephanie Billingsley, her husband Timothy and their children Chase, Harper and Savanna of Auburn, NH, and her son Ryan Chartrand and his wife Lisa of Manchester NH. She is also survived by her brother Craig Riley, his wife Heather and their children Joseph and Delaney, her sister-in-law, Susan Chartrand, her sister-in-Law Joanne Chartrand and her husband Alan Nemetz, her brother-in-law, David Chartrand and his wife Lynn, and her brother-in-law Michael Chartrand and his wife Nancy. She leaves behind friends and cousins who shared wonderful times and will always remember her for her smile and giving nature.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors at the Elliot Hospital and the hospice team with Manchester VNA who were so very caring. Also, everybody at Dana Farber Cancer Center and the Elliot Cancer Center in Londonderry, NH who tried everything in their power to prolong her life.

At Diane's request, there are no funeral services planned.

Lambert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. When the restrictions from the COVID pandemic are over, the family will plan a celebration of life.

Donations to the American Cancer Society: 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford NH 03113 are welcomed in her honor.

Until we meet again, love one another, that is her legacy.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Nov. 12, 2020.
November 11, 2020
Pauline, I feel your pain as if it were my own. You are my sister that I never had and I know how close you and Diane were to each other. Your family will grieve but remember her smile and her zest for life. My thoughts and prayers are with you, and remember I love you.
Brenda Comire
Family Friend
November 11, 2020
Sending prayers and love to the entire family. May Diane rest in peace.
Tricia Tremblay
Family Friend
November 10, 2020
So Sad to here this news. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Chartrand family and Auntie Pauline and Craig. I have very fond memories of the Riley family in the St. Francis Parrish Community.
Diane was such a sweet heart.
Richard McGahey
Friend
November 10, 2020
Oh Pauline. How my heart hurts for you. To lose a child. You're in our thoughts and prayers. And your beautiful daughter is with Gil and God. I love you my friend. She is safe and she is surrounded by love. Love to you.
Karlene Nolan
November 10, 2020
My sincerest condolences and grievances go out from our family to yours Mark she was indeed a remarkable human being deepest sympathies
Richard Roy
Friend
November 10, 2020
Such wonderful memories laughing with Diane at dinner theater. The love she held for Mark and her family was shared deeply with pride. There's a comfort in knowing she's a real angel now, as she prepared for the role here on earth.
Melinda Ouellette Labo
Friend
November 10, 2020
My sincere sympathy Mark and all other members of your Family. The loss will remain with you always, The memories will remind you how fortunate you all are to have shared your time together. My thoughts are with you.
Jim Lurvey
Coworker
November 10, 2020
so very sorry mark, I'll keep you in my prayers.
mel witham
Friend
November 10, 2020
Pauline, my sincere condolences to you and your family. I can't even fathom losing a child. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Rhonda Carmody
Friend
November 10, 2020
Very fond memories of growing up with Diane in Skunk's Hollow. We had many dance parties playing 45's in her basement. She was such an upbeat and fun person. Several year's ago we reconnected on Facebook and it's been fun watching her family grow. I am so sorry for your loss. Donna (McQuade) Mousseau
Donna Mousseau
Friend
