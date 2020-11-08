Diane Cote, 75, of Manchester died October 28, 2020 surrounded by family.
She is known by many roles. Thoughtful host of family & friends, weekly get-togethers, and parties. Home and holiday decorator. Artist with flowers, gardens, and landscapes. Family photographer and album curator of memories spanning the years.
Sister. Wife. Mother. Memere. Friend. These are just a few of her many roles. Yet, common to all - to bring joy to others.
Whether relaxing on the swing, talking with her children over the phone, finding the latest deal to share with (or likely gift to) others; she thought of and prayed for her family and friends - that they'd be alright. Following her caring example, they will be.
Predeceased by her parents, Charles Wesley and Gertrude Drake. Survived by brother, David Drake; her loving husband of 56 years, Eugene Cote and their 5 children: Brenda Berube, Scott & Gina Cote, Kevin Cote, Jamy Cote, Gena Cote. Proud Memere to 7 grandkids and 2 great grandkids.
A service will be held in the Spring in her honor.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Precious Blood or her church, St. Anthony of Padua in Manchester.
Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Diane's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net