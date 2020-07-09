Diane J. Provost, 69, of Manchester, NH, died July 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, NH on September 30, 1950, she was the daughter of Maurice and Pauline (Demers) Lavigne. Diane was lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Diane graduated from Manchester Memorial High School, Class of 1968. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Notre Dame College in 1972 as well as a masters degree in curriculum and instruction.
A dedicated, gifted, and master teacher, Diane dedicated her career to educating youth. She strove to inspire her students to put forth their best efforts and helped them to succeed. Early in her career, she taught at Mount Saint Mary Seminary, Nashua. Afterwards, she was a language teacher at Manchester High School West for fifteen years. She retired from Manchester Memorial High School after fifteen years, where she was a curriculum instructor as well as taught Latin and French. She was also an advisor for the National Honor Society and Latin Club, for many years.
She was a member of the Manchester Education Association and the New Hampshire Classical Association.
Devoted to her faith, she was longtime, active communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.
Diane loved her family dearly. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and niece. She will be remembered for her sweet smile, outgoing personality, as well as her kind and selfless ways. A warm and easy-going person, Diane embraced life and loved to have a good time. She was an avid Boston Bruins fan. Diane will be deeply missed and her memory held dear by her family, friends, and students.
She was very fond of her pets, especially her Yorkshire Terrier, "Bobby Orr".
In addition to her parents of Manchester, family members include her son, Shaun Patrick Provost of Manchester; three sisters, Denise Vigneault and her husband, Denis, of Manchester, Donna Snow and her husband, Brad, of Lisbon, ME, and Lisa Siraco and her husband, Michael, of Manchester; a niece; two nephews; an aunt, Sr. Pauline Lavigne CSC; and many dear friends.
Services: Calling hours with social distancing and masks, are Tuesday, July 15, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street Manchester.
The funeral will be held Wednesday, July 16, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 AM in Blessed Sacrament Church, Manchester.
Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Homeless Ministry, 14 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03103.
