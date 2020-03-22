Diane L. Jamison, 70, of Bedford, N.H., passed peacefully in her sleep on March 17, 2020.
She was born in Manchester on July 15, 1949, daughter of the late Arthur and Jennie (D'Agostino) Auger.
Diane was a very caring, generous person with a kind heart; she was always smiling and willing to lend an ear. She enjoyed taking day trips with her significant other, Larry, who was by her side for the last 35 years. Diane loved to shop, a bargain never got past her. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, and being lighthearted. She was the best Mom to her dogs Polo and Winston, as well as her furry grandkids who brought her much joy. Diane worked for Osram Sylvania as a Photometry Inspector for 40-plus years, retiring in 2016.
Diane is survived by her significant other, Larry Ahern; her son Derik Jamison and daughter-in-law Marcie; her sister Linda Linehan and her husband Leo; and several nieces and nephews. Diane's absence will be felt tremendously; she will remain in our hearts forever.
SERVICES: There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Rescue League of NH: www.rescueleague.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 22, 2020