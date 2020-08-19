Diane L. Valliere, 71, of Manchester, NH, died August 14, 2020, after a brief illness.Born in Brattleboro, VT on May 30, 1949, she was the daughter of William and Jacqueline (Bean) Morse.Diane was employed at The Moore Center and later as a homecare provider for several years.Family members include two daughters, Jill Stockings and Nicole Morse; a son, Dennis Morse; six grandchildren; four brothers, David, Mark, William, and Robert; a sister, Joanne Barry; several nieces and nephews.Following cremation, a private graveside service will take place in Saint Augustin Cemetery, Manchester.The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Manchester, NH, is in charge of the arrangements.