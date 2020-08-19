1/
Diane L. Valliere
1949 - 2020
Diane L. Valliere, 71, of Manchester, NH, died August 14, 2020, after a brief illness.

Born in Brattleboro, VT on May 30, 1949, she was the daughter of William and Jacqueline (Bean) Morse.

Diane was employed at The Moore Center and later as a homecare provider for several years.

Family members include two daughters, Jill Stockings and Nicole Morse; a son, Dennis Morse; six grandchildren; four brothers, David, Mark, William, and Robert; a sister, Joanne Barry; several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a private graveside service will take place in Saint Augustin Cemetery, Manchester.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Manchester, NH, is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in Union Leader on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
