She was born on Sept. 1, 1953. She was predeceased by her parents, Therese and Donald Lapierre.



She graduated from West High School and worked in payroll and accounting at the Bedford Village Inn for 26 years.



Diane held the family together on the "Hill" with her birthday cakes, Easter egg hunts and Derby Day raffles. All holidays were in the comfort of her home surrounded by her floral murals. She was crafty, making claymation gifts for each family member at Christmas.



She especially enjoyed the New Year's Day tradition of Canadian meat pie, Cipaille carried through the generations. She loved to watch old movies, Saturday Night Live and the bluebirds at the feeders in her yard. She swam all year and was a dancer in her younger days.



She leaves behind her husband, Jon "Trip" Lewis III; and son, Nicholas Lewis of Alaska; her beloved dogs, Norma, Stormy and Stella; her brother, Paul Lapierre; sisters, Lou Marchand and Michele Biron. She was the perfect aunt to Owen, Emma, Bronte and Sawyer.



May she find the Caribbean beach she longed for with her dog Gypsy Rose running beside her. The Hill will miss her.



SERVICES: There will be no calling hours per Diane's request.



Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements.



