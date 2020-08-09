Diane Marie Rockwell, 71, passed away on August 5, 2020 at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, MA after an extended battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Diane was born on April 20, 1949 in Groveland, MA to Ruth Sharkey. She was a 1967 graduate of Pentucket Regional High School in West Newbury, MA. Diane and Ruth resided with her grandparents, Charles and Gertrude Sharkey, for many years. They had a very special relationship with Diane and played a large part in her upbringing.
Diane cherished her childhood memories of the weekend excursions she shared with her many cousins, aunts and uncles. They enjoyed many picnics, dinners, and beach trips together. Her cousins were like brothers and sisters to her.
When Diane was a teen her mother Ruth married Richard Cartier, who became a very special person to her as well as a wonderful father figure. He embraced Diane as his own, and they grew close.
Diane was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was very protective of her children, and always wanted the best for them. She made everyone's birthday cakes from scratch, and always made the holidays extra special. Diane was blessed with nine grandchildren who hold many special memories of their time spent with their Grammy. She was devoted to each and every one of them and provided childcare for most.
Diane loved knitting and made sure that each new grandchild had a hand knit sweater or blanket. These mementos hold special meaning and will be passed down to future generations. She also knit for many other relatives and friends who were lucky to receive these gifts over the years. Diane also loved to play games, particularly Scrabble and Words with Friends. She was always proud of her extraordinarily high scores. She also enjoyed reading, baking, decorating her home, listening to music, and chatting on the phone with friends.
Diane leaves behind her husband of 47 years, John F. Rockwell of Atkinson, NH, a brother Christopher Watts and his wife Genna of Georgetown, MA, her three children, Paula Rockwell of Atkinson, NH, Beth Brown and her husband Greg of Atkinson, NH, and Jonathan Rockwell and his wife Cathy of Newton, NH. Diane also leaves behind her nine cherished grandchildren: Zachary Wolf, Taryne Wolf, Autumn Miller, Julia Rockwell, Madelyn Rockwell, Carter Rockwell, Star Rockwell, Lucas Brown, and Lincoln Brown. Diane was predeceased by her mother and step-father, Ruth and Richard Cartier, as well as her father and step-mother, Roger and Carol Watts.
Calling hours for Diane will be from 4 pm to 7 pm, on Monday August 10, 2020, at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH, following the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire for social distancing and the wearing of face masks in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Atkinson Garden Club for the betterment of the town and cemetery properties. Atkinson Garden Club, P.O. Box 571, Atkinson, NH 03811